Louis Oosthuizen delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the second at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Louis Oosthuizen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and finished the round bogey free. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Louis Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Oosthuizen had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Oosthuizen's 96 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Oosthuizen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 6 under for the round.
