-
-
Lee Westwood putts well in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Lee Westwood hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Westwood finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Lee Westwood got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee Westwood to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Westwood's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Westwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Westwood had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westwood to even for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Westwood's 197 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.
-
-