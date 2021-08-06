-
Kevin Na shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Kevin Na hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Na got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Na chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Na hit his 94 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Na to even-par for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Na chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.
