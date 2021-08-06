-
-
Kevin Kisner shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Kisner sinks a 48-foot birdie putt at WGC-FedEx
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Kevin Kisner makes a 48-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
Kevin Kisner hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 47th at 1 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Kisner had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Kisner's 97 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Kisner had a triple bogey after hitting the green in 6 and two putting. This dropped Kisner to 1 over for the day.
At the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Kisner got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kisner to 3 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Kisner's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Kisner had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Kisner's 139 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.
-
-