-
-
K.H. Lee shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
-
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, K.H. Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 60th at 2 over; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Lee tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 5 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Lee's 171 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.
-
-