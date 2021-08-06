In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Thomas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 10th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Thomas's 141 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Thomas had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Thomas's 98 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.