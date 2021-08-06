-
Justin Rose shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
Highlights
Justin Rose curls in eagle putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Rose makes eagle on the par-5 3rd hole.
Justin Rose hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 10th, Rose chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 162-yard par-3 11th, Rose missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Rose to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Rose had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to even for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Rose chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Rose at 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 third, Rose chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Rose's tee shot went 139 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
