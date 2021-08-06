  • Jordan Spieth shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.