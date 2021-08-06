-
Jordan Spieth shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Jordan Spieth hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 52nd at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Spieth chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Spieth hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spieth had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Spieth hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Spieth's tee shot went 198 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Spieth's 92 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
