Joaquin Niemann shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann nails a 15-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Joaquin Niemann makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 second, Niemann's 81 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann's tee shot went 158 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
