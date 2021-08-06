-
-
Jim Herman shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
-
Highlights
Jim Herman makes birdie on No. 4 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jim Herman makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
Jim Herman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Herman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Herman had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Herman hit his 272 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Herman to 4 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 3 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Herman's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
-
-