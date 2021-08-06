  • Jason Kokrak shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

    Highlights

    Jason Kokrak makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

