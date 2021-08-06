-
Jason Kokrak shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Kokrak had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Kokrak's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Kokrak's tee shot went 175 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Kokrak hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
