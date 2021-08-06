-
Ian Poulter putts well in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ian Poulter makes bogey on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ian Poulter hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his day tied for 4th at 10 under with Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; and Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under.
At the par-5 third, Ian Poulter chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Poulter hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Poulter's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Poulter had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.
