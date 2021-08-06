-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama chips in 18-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 30th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 162-yard par-3 11th green, Matsuyama suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 14th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Matsuyama had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
Matsuyama missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
