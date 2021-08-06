-
Harris English shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
Highlights
Harris English sinks birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Harris English makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Harris English hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. English finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
English hit his tee at the green on the 162-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 14th, English hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, English chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
After a 245 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 second, English chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, English hit an approach shot from 217 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved English to 4 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, English hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 5 under for the round.
