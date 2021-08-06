-
Garrick Higgo finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Garrick Higgo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Higgo got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgo to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Higgo hit an approach shot from 227 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to even-par for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Higgo hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Higgo's tee shot went 160 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Higgo hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgo to 1 under for the round.
Higgo got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgo to even-par for the round.
