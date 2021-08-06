-
Dustin Johnson putts well in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson's approach sets up put for eagle at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Dustin Johnson makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Dustin Johnson hit an approach shot from 223 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Dustin Johnson to 3 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Johnson hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 under for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Johnson hit his 202 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.
