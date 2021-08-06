-
Daniel Berger shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
Highlights
Daniel Berger makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Daniel Berger hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 11th at 7 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Berger hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Berger's 116 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Berger's tee shot went 156 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Berger hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Berger had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
