Corey Conners shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
Highlights
Corey Conners sinks 31-foot par putt on No. 9 at WGC-FedEx
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Corey Conners makes a 31-foot par putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Corey Conners hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 12th, Conners's 102 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Conners had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Conners got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Conners to even-par for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Conners chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Conners's 120 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
