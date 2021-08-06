-
Collin Morikawa putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
Highlights
Collin Morikawa makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Morikawa finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Collin Morikawa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.
