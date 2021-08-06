-
-
Carlos Ortiz shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 11th at 7 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Ortiz had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Ortiz's 119 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Ortiz had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 third, Ortiz's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
-
-