In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Cameron Smith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his day tied for 2nd at 11 under with Abraham Ancer; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Cameron Smith's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 third, Smith chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

Smith had a fantastic chip-in on the 196-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 175 yards to the right intermediate rough and his second shot went 6 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Smith had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.

Smith had a fantastic chip-in on the 171-yard par-3 eighth. His tee shot went 153 yards to the right side of the fairway and his second shot went 6 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 5 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 6 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 14th, Smith hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 7 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Smith chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Smith to 8 under for the round.