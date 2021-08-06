-
-
Cameron Champ putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
Cameron Champ hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his day in 64th at 3 over; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Cameron Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cameron Champ to 1 over for the round.
Champ got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 14th, Champ hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Champ had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to even for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Champ had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.
Champ got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.
-
-