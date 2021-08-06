-
Cam Davis shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Cam Davis hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 52nd at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Davis got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Davis's tee shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Davis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Davis chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Davis to 3 over for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Davis's 102 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.
