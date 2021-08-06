-
Bryson DeChambeau putts well in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau sinks a 16-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bryson DeChambeau makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Bryson DeChambeau hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Bryson DeChambeau hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to even for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
DeChambeau got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to even-par for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, DeChambeau had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
