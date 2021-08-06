  • Brooks Koepka shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Brooks Koepka's tee shot sets up birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.