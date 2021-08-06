-
-
Brooks Koepka shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
-
Highlights
Brooks Koepka's tee shot sets up birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
Brooks Koepka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 47th at 1 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Koepka had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 third, Koepka's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 2 under for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Koepka hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
-
-