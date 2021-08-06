-
-
Brian Harman rebounds from poor front in second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brian Harman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 47th at 1 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Brian Harman got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brian Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Harman's 125 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Harman had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Harman hit an approach shot from 251 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even-par for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Harman hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
-
-