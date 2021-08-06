-
Brad Kennedy finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brad Kennedy makes eagle on No. 16 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brad Kennedy makes a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brad Kennedy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kennedy finished his day tied for 30th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 15th, Kennedy's 98 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kennedy to even-par for the round.
Kennedy got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kennedy to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 third, Kennedy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kennedy to even for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Kennedy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kennedy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kennedy had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kennedy to even-par for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kennedy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 62-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kennedy to 1 under for the round.
Kennedy got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kennedy to even for the round.
