Billy Horschel shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Billy Horschel sinks birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Billy Horschel makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Billy Horschel hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a 291 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 13th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Horschel had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Horschel's 113 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Horschel hit his 98 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.
