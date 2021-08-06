-
Adam Scott posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Scott hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and finished the round bogey free. Scott finished his day tied for 52nd at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Adam Scott had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 14th, Scott hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.
