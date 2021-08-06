-
Abraham Ancer delivers a bogey-free 8-under 62 in the second at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Ancer finished his day tied for 2nd at 11 under with Cameron Smith; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Abraham Ancer hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Ancer's 121 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Ancer had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Ancer hit his 70 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 7 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 8 under for the round.
