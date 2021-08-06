-
Aaron Rai shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Rai drains a 15-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Aaron Rai makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
Aaron Rai hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 30th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Rai hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Rai chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Rai chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Rai hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.
