Xander Schauffele putts well in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele approach sets up makes birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Xander Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
Schauffele got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to even-par for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Schauffele had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Schauffele's 146 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
