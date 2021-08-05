In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Will Zalatoris hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Will Zalatoris got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Will Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Zalatoris's 89 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Zalatoris had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 14th, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Zalatoris chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Zalatoris's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.