6-over 76 by Wilco Nienaber in first round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Wilco Nienaber hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Nienaber finished his day in 66th at 6 over; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
Nienaber got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nienaber to 3 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Nienaber had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Nienaber to 4 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Nienaber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nienaber to 4 over for the round.
Nienaber got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Nienaber to 5 over for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Nienaber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nienaber to 6 over for the round.
