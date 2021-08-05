-
-
Webb Simpson shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 05, 2021
Webb Simpson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 55th at 1 over; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Simpson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Simpson's tee shot went 172 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 11 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Simpson chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
-
-