Wade Ormsby shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Wade Ormsby hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ormsby finished his round tied for 26th at 1 under; Jim Herman and Harris English are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Matthew Wolff, Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 4 under.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Ormsby hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ormsby to 1 under for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Ormsby chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ormsby to even for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Ormsby reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ormsby to 1 under for the round.
