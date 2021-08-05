-
-
Viktor Hovland shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 05, 2021
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his round in 63rd at 3 over; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Daniel Berger, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Marc Leishman and Will Zalatoris are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Hovland's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Hovland got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 2 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland's tee shot went 181 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-