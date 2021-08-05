Victor Perez hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 53rd at 1 over; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton, and Justin Thomas are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Perez hit an approach shot from 209 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Perez to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

Perez hit his tee shot 267 yards to the native area on the 401-yard par-4 second. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Perez's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Perez's tee shot went 203 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Perez had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.