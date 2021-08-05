-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tyrrell Hatton hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
Hatton got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hatton's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hatton had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Hatton's 156 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 13th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.
