Tony Finau putts well in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau sinks 13-foot birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tony Finau makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tony Finau hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Finau finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Tony Finau hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green 14th, Finau suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Finau's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Finau had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
