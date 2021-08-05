-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tommy Fleetwood hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 32nd at 1 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, and Marc Leishman are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 9th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Fleetwood had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
Fleetwood got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
