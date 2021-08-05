-
Strong putting brings Sungjae Im an even-par round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sungjae Im hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 second, Sungjae Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sungjae Im to 1 over for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even for the round.
