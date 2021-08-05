  • Stewart Cink shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Stewart Cink makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Stewart Cink curls in birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Stewart Cink makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.