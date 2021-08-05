-
-
Stewart Cink shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 05, 2021
-
Highlights
Stewart Cink curls in birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Stewart Cink makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Stewart Cink hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, and Marc Leishman are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On the par-4 second, Cink's 94 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
At the 579-yard par-5 third, Cink got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Cink to 1 under for the round.
Cink got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to even-par for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cink to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Cink had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Cink chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Cink's 167 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
-
-