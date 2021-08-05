-
Si Woo Kim finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 40th at even par; Jim Herman and Harris English are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Daniel Berger, Marc Leishman, Will Zalatoris, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Kim's 136 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.
