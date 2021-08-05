-
-
Shane Lowry shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 05, 2021
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Shane Lowry hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Lowry got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lowry to 1 over for the round.
At the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Lowry's his second shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Lowry's 133 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Lowry hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
Lowry got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to even for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Lowry had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
-
-