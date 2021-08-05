-
-
Sergio Garcia shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 05, 2021
Sergio Garcia hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Garcia's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Garcia had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Garcia's tee shot went 199 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Garcia's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Garcia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garcia to even for the round.
-
-