In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, and Marc Leishman; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Scottie Scheffler's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Scheffler had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Scheffler hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Scheffler's 153 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Scheffler's his second shot went 147 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.