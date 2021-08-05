-
Scottie Scheffler putts well in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler sinks a 20-foot birdie on No. 13 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Scottie Scheffler makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, and Marc Leishman; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On the par-4 first, Scottie Scheffler's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Scheffler had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Scheffler hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Scheffler's 153 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Scheffler's his second shot went 147 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.
