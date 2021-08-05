Sam Burns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 9th at 4 under; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Burns hit an approach shot from 213 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Burns had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Burns's 139 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Burns hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

At the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Burns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Burns hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Burns had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.