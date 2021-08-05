-
Ryosuke Kinoshita putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 first round in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryosuke Kinoshita hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kinoshita finished his round tied for 64th at 4 over; Jim Herman, Carlos Ortiz, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Matthew Wolff, Daniel Berger, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Ryosuke Kinoshita's tee shot went 204 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kinoshita reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kinoshita to even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Kinoshita had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kinoshita to 1 over for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Kinoshita hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kinoshita to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kinoshita had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kinoshita to 2 over for the round.
Kinoshita got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kinoshita to 3 over for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Kinoshita had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kinoshita to 4 over for the round.
