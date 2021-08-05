-
-
Ryan Palmer finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 05, 2021
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 41st at even par; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, and Sam Burns are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On the par-4 10th, Palmer's 173 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
Palmer missed the green on his first shot on the 162-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
Palmer got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even-par for the round.
-
-